'To build the leaders of tomorrow' | Here's how charter schools and traditional schools differ

On Thursday, the Knox County Board of Education is expected to vote on whether to allow an all-boys charter school to open its doors in the county.

The meetings leading to the vote have drawn community ire from people who say that public funds should go to public schools, which operate by KCS guidelines. However, supporters said that schools like Knoxville Preparatory School could improve children's education.

It could soon be replicated in Knoxville Preparatory School, which may soon welcome 105 sixth-grade boys. Scott filled out 385 pages worth of an application to put in front of the school board. On Thursday, Knox County School plans to vote on whether to approve its application to operate in the area.

"Our goal is simple — to build the leaders of tomorrow. Our boys are future leaders in their communities and need leadership development. They need inspiration," said Brad Scott, the CEO of the Chattanooga Preparatory School.

According to state data, it is one of more than 100 charter schools in the state of Tennessee, which serve about 40,000 students.

As a charter school, Chattanooga Preparatory School operates differently from other schools. While collecting state and local funding, it can use a different grading system, curriculum, disciplinary measures and even operate on different hours compared to public schools in Hamilton County.

In 2018, Chattanooga Preparatory School opened its doors. The all-boys charter school started with an inaugural sixth grade class and it plans to add an additional class each academic year until it reaches 12th grade.

The Tennessee Department of Education said that Chattanooga Preparatory's demographic makeup is 62% Black and 34% Hispanic.

"Public charter schools serve all students. They have no selective admissions, and they must accept all students. So where the lottery comes in is sometimes there are more students who want to attend a public charter school than that school can handle," Arnold said.

Tennesseans for Student Success (TSS) conducts a Quality Charter Review of charter schools across the state. Its goal is to make sure certain charter schools are a good fit for the community.

"We're providing families who normally would not have a choice in their education a choice," Scott said.

"Our building is open to whoever applies. So, the only criteria is that you have to be zoned for a Hamilton County school," said Diamond Kelley, the principal at Chattanooga Preparatory School.

Students who were not selected were placed on a waitlist.

In 2015, Emerald Academy became the first public elementary charter school in Knox County. The number of applicants outnumbered the seats available, so they used a lottery system to choose who would attend.

To get into the preparatory school, students' names are usually then chosen through a lottery system. The system is not based on places where students live, test scores or tuition. It takes the pool of applicants and chooses 105 students from that school who will be given the opportunity to attend.

"There are no prerequisites to come into our school. It's an independently done lottery. It's not based on income, not based on grades or behavior," Scott said.

A family who wants their child to attend a preparatory school first needs to apply online.

"It bothers me that public money is gonna go feed one group filet mignon," Bannister said. "But public money can't feed all of our children filet mignon."

"Public charter schools pay an authorizer fee back to the traditional school district, based on our per pupil, so it's not a total loss of those funds," Scott said.

Scott said charter schools still need to pay district fees to operate, which comes out of the amount of money that they get from the state.

Charter schools have an additional source of funding that public schools don't — non-profit backers. These organizations can generate more money than a school district alone could. That money is raised mostly for the charter school, though.

"If you open up a charter school and take public money and put it into that charter school, that's less money available to the existing public schools," said Keith Britts, a father of three children in Knox County.

According to TISA, when a student leaves a public school and goes to a charter school — the school effectively loses money that could go into different programs, infrastructure or other kinds of improvements.

"For every one of those students that are there, that money covers the cost of their teacher. It also covers building maintenance, custodial staff, cafeteria staff, office staff — it covers the whole kit and caboodle," said Candace Bannister, a former elementary school teacher with Knox County Schools.

It was called the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement and replaced a 30-year funding formula called BEP. It gave each school district $6,800 of base funding, supplementing that money based on different categories listed below.

In April 2022, Tennessee lawmakers passed a new funding formula for schools across the state. It funded public schools and charter schools the same way, basing the amount of money a school gets on each individual student's needs.

"Every five years, every public charter school goes through a mid-evaluation of even deeper metrics of accountability. And then every ten years, the charter is reevaluated and re-approved by the local authorizer — the local school board. So, there's a lot of interaction with the county here in Hamilton," Scott said.

While charter schools may not answer to publically elected boards of education, they can answer to the state Department of Education. Like traditional schools, they are evaluated based on test scores and performances. Scott said that if a charter school is not performing well, the state has the authority to shut it down.

"We are our own entity — a nonprofit entity. We have our own governing board, all volunteers, and that governing board acts a lot like a school board," Scott said. "They're not elected, but they work in a sense of approving funding options, but also leadership decisions and should be the stewards, just like a school board of the organization."

Charter schools do not answer publically elected boards in the same way. They are allowed to set their own curriculum, disciplinary policies, hours, hiring policies and more.

Traditional schools usually answer to a publically elected Board of Education. The Board of Education sets policies and expectations for schools. They also usually answer to state leaders in the Department of Education, which can set rules that apply to schools across the state.

Student Opportunity :

Scott said that Chattanooga Preparatory School aims to ensure students attend higher education after graduation.

"We don't want boys just to go to college. We want them to graduate. We want them to graduate with little to no debt," Scott said.

To do this, the school provides 15 Advanced Placement courses, after-school tutoring, a free ACT exam and courses to help students prepare for the ACT exam. They also take students to visit at least one college per semester.

"All of our students take AP classes. So those AP classes, if they pass the tests, they will get in college credit. So a Chattanooga Prep High School student can go to college with 16 hours under their belt. It costs them absolutely nothing," Scott said.

Advanced Placement courses can also be offered at traditional public schools, depending on the school's resources. These kinds of classes give students the opportunity to review college-level materials while they're still in high school, earning credit in the subject area. Then, they can take an AP test.

If they score high enough on the test, students can earn college credit for the class as well.

"They take us to colleges get let us feel that experience. They put us in certain classes that challenge us. They always sort of put us at a point, so we can go get that challenge," said Tre Tucker, a student at Chattanooga Preparatory School.

Bannister said that parents of students in traditional public schools are often responsible for helping students through the college admissions process. However, some schools in Knox County offer resources to prepare families for college admissions.

Some traditional Knox County schools have resources available online to help students prepare for the ACT exam, and others connect students with counselors or other staff members who help prepare them for the exam.

"It's gonna be up to parents to make those visits for the rest of the kids. And you know, Knox County Schools has 60,000 students," Bannister said.

Students at Chattanooga Preparatory School are also connected with mentors and a career counselor, who help them apply for colleges.

"All of our boys will get mentors. For a lot of our families, a lot of our boys are growing up in single-parent households. So, having that extra mentor to talk about life and talk about academics and talk about careers — it's crucial for their success," Scott said.

The after-school program is also unlike many other public schools. Chattanooga Prep is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

"We get money from 21st Century (a financial organization) to where we're able to keep students after school. So, we have a very long day Monday through Thursday. Our Thursday starts at 7:30 a.m. Our first dismissal is at 4 p.m. And you would think after boys have been here that long that they would want to leave at 4 p.m. But a lot of our children stay after school for after-school tutoring," Kelley said.

Many students, like Tucker, also join clubs. Clubs in traditional schools in Knox County can vary depending on the school that a child attends. While the L&N STEM Academy offers a long list of clubs, other schools may not have as many.

"I play two sports. I play football and I run track. So we have a great sports program. And I also do Media Club. We do newsletters, podcasts, interviews, all that," Tucker said. "They probably also provide, like, lots of clubs for anybody in their interests. I think they have a chess club. That's one of the biggest clubs."

Kelley also said the school offers a "mock trial club," after a student said they wanted to be a lawyer and found nine other students to participate in mock trials. She said she found a judge who helps teach students about law once per week.