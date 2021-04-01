What you need to know from your East TN school district for the spring semester

TENNESSEE, USA — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, East Tennessee schools are working to continue educating our children while keeping them, and their teachers and school staff members, safe.
Here are the current plans for East Tennessee schools districts for the spring semester.
This article will be updated as we learn more from these districts and receive updates throughout the semester.
Alcoa City Schools
Start date: January 5
Classroom setup: Schools will be switching back to alternating day schedules with half the students on virtual, and the other half in-person starting Tuesday, Jan. 5. Every other Friday will go all-virtual.
Schedule: School calendar
Anderson County Schools
Start date: January 5
Classroom setup: Virtual and in-person instruction
Schedule: School calendar
Athens City Schools
Start date: January 5
Classroom setup: in-person classes; Kids Connection open
Schedule: School calendar
Blount County Schools
Start date: January 5
Classroom setup: Virtual instruction Jan. 5-8; schools will reconvene face-to-face instruction for blended learners on Jan. 12.
Schedule: School calendar
Campbell County Schools
Start date: January 5
Classroom setup: distance and in-person instruction
Schedule: School calendar
Claiborne County Schools
Start date: January 4
Classroom setup: Distance learning Jan. 4-11; return to in-person instruction on Jan. 12
Schedule: School calendar
Clinton City Schools
Start date: January 5
Classroom setup: distance learning; in-person instruction
Schedule: School calendar
Cocke County Schools
Start date: January 11
Classroom setup: Staggered A/B schedule beginning on Monday, Jan. 11. Each school will contact their student body and their families to identify A/B groupings to verify which days that week students will attend. Fridays will remain as Remote Learning Days.
Schedule: School calendar
Cumberland County Schools
Start date: January 5
Classroom setup: in-person instruction; virtual learning; if COVID cases continue to rise, grades 3 through 12 will be issued remote learning devices from Jan. 6 through 8. All other grades will remain in-person.
Schedule: School calendar
Etowah City Schools
Start date: January 6
Classroom setup: in-person instruction; virtual learning
Schedule: School calendar
Fentress County Schools
Start date: January 4
Classroom setup: in-person; virtual
Schedule: School calendar
Grainger County Schools
Start date: January 5
Classroom setup: all virtual for week of Jan. 4
Schedule: School calendar
Greene County Schools
Start date: January 6
Classroom setup: Virtual Wednesdays; A/B scheduling for the month of January; click here for more details
Schedule: School calendar
Greeneville City Schools
Start date: January 7
Classroom setup: in a virtual learning mode and remain in virtual learning mode through at least Friday, Jan. 15
Schedule: School calendar
Hamblen County Schools
Start date: January 4
Classroom setup: Middle and high school students to go virtual for the first two weeks of the spring semester. Optionally, students can still attend in-person. The district will provide meals to those who stay home. Elementary classes will continue to be held in-person.
Schedule: School calendar
Hancock County Schools
Hawkins County Schools
Start date: January 4
Classroom setup: Virtual through at least January 19 due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines. The school system plans to return to in-person classes on Jan. 20.
Schedule: School calendar
Jefferson County Schools
Start date: January 5
Classroom setup: in-person; distance learning
Schedule: School calendar
Knox County Schools
Start date: January 5
Classroom setup: in-person classes; virtual options
Schedule: School calendar
Lenoir City Schools
Start date: January 4
Classroom setup: in-person classes; virtual learning
Schedule: School calendar
Loudon County Schools
Start date: January 4
Classroom setup: in-person; virtual
Schedule: School calendar
Maryville City Schools
Start date: January 5
Classroom setup: virtual; in-person; K-3 regular schedule; 4-12 staggered schedule through Jan. 8 ( Last Names A-K will attend school (in person) on Jan. 5 and 7. Last Names L-Z will attend school (in person) on Jan. 6 and 8.)
Schedule: School calendar
McMinn County Schools
Start date: January 5
Classroom setup: Elementary students will be on the hybrid, in-person and virtual learning environment; high school students will remain full virtual until Monday, Jan. 25. Wednesdays will continue to be remote learning days for both elementary and high school students.
Schedule: School calendar
Monroe County Schools
Start date: January 11
Classroom setup: in-person; virtual learning
Schedule: School calendar
Morgan County Schools
Start date: January 5
Classroom setup: in-person, virtual
Schedule: School calendar
Oak Ridge City Schools
Start date: January 5
Classroom setup: in-person; virtual learning; middle school students on alternating A/B schedule until mid-January
Schedule: School calendar
Oneida Special School District
Roane County Schools
Return date: January 4
Classroom setup: Students in grades 9-12 will continue with four days in-person learning with virtual Fridays; In-person students in grades K-8 will return to five days of in-school instruction
Schedule: School calendar
Scott County Schools
Start date: January 4
Classroom setup: Students will continue using the modified phase-in schedule during the first week back; you can learn more about this schedule here
Schedule: School calendar
Sevier County Schools
Start date: January 7
Classroom setup: Students will return to in-person class on staggered days. On Jan. 7, students with last names beginning A-L will attend in person, and students with last names beginning with M-Z will learn remotely that day. On Jan. 8, M-Z students return to class and A-L students learn remotely. All traditional students will return to class in school on January 11. Students who opted to learn from home will continue as usual.
Schedule: School calendar
Sweetwater City Schools
Union County Schools
Start date: January 5
Classroom setup: alternating day schedules for virtual and in-person learning for the first two weeks back with Wednesdays designated as distance learning days. Jan. 5 and 6 will be distance learning days for all students in grades K-8. Grades 9-12 will have class orientations.
Schedule: School calendar
