Education

What you need to know from your East TN school district for the spring semester

TENNESSEE, USA — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, East Tennessee schools are working to continue educating our children while keeping them, and their teachers and school staff members, safe.

Here are the current plans for East Tennessee schools districts for the spring semester.

This article will be updated as we learn more from these districts and receive updates throughout the semester.

Alcoa City Schools

  • Start date: January 5

  • Classroom setup: Schools will be switching back to alternating day schedules with half the students on virtual, and the other half in-person starting Tuesday, Jan. 5. Every other Friday will go all-virtual.

  • Schedule: School calendar

Anderson County Schools

  • Start date: January 5

  • Classroom setup: Virtual and in-person instruction

  • Schedule: School calendar

Athens City Schools

  • Start date: January 5

  • Classroom setup: in-person classes; Kids Connection open

  • Schedule: School calendar

Blount County Schools

  • Start date: January 5

  • Classroom setup: Virtual instruction Jan. 5-8; schools will reconvene face-to-face instruction for blended learners on Jan. 12. 

  • Schedule: School calendar

Campbell County Schools

  • Start date: January 5

  • Classroom setup: distance and in-person instruction

  • Schedule: School calendar

Claiborne County Schools

  • Start date: January 4

  • Classroom setup: Distance learning Jan. 4-11; return to in-person instruction on Jan. 12

  • Schedule: School calendar

Clinton City Schools

  • Start date: January 5

  • Classroom setup: distance learning; in-person instruction

  • Schedule: School calendar

Cocke County Schools

  • Start date: January 11

  • Classroom setup: Staggered A/B schedule beginning on Monday, Jan. 11. Each school will contact their student body and their families to identify A/B groupings to verify which days that week students will attend. Fridays will remain as Remote Learning Days.

  • Schedule: School calendar

Cumberland County Schools

  • Start date: January 5

  • Classroom setup: in-person instruction; virtual learning; if COVID cases continue to rise, grades 3 through 12 will be issued remote learning devices from Jan. 6 through 8. All other grades will remain in-person.

  • Schedule: School calendar

Etowah City Schools

  • Start date: January 6

  • Classroom setup: in-person instruction; virtual learning

  • Schedule: School calendar

Fentress County Schools

  • Start date: January 4

  • Classroom setup: in-person; virtual

  • Schedule: School calendar

Grainger County Schools

  • Start date: January 5

  • Classroom setup: all virtual for week of Jan. 4

  • Schedule: School calendar

Greene County Schools

Greeneville City Schools

Hamblen County Schools

  • Start date: January 4

  • Classroom setup: Middle and high school students to go virtual for the first two weeks of the spring semester. Optionally, students can still attend in-person. The district will provide meals to those who stay home. Elementary classes will continue to be held in-person.

  • Schedule: School calendar

Hancock County Schools

  • Start date: January 5

  • Classroom setup: in-person; virtual

  • Schedule: School calendar

Hawkins County Schools

  • Start date: January 4

  • Classroom setup: Virtual through at least January 19 due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines. The school system plans to return to in-person classes on Jan. 20.

  • Schedule: School calendar

Jefferson County Schools

  • Start date: January 5

  • Classroom setup: in-person; distance learning

  • Schedule: School calendar

Knox County Schools

  • Start date: January 5

  • Classroom setup: in-person classes; virtual options

  • Schedule: School calendar

Lenoir City Schools

  • Start date: January 4

  • Classroom setup: in-person classes; virtual learning

  • Schedule: School calendar

Loudon County Schools

  • Start date: January 4

  • Classroom setup: in-person; virtual

  • Schedule: School calendar

Maryville City Schools

  • Start date: January 5

  • Classroom setup: virtual; in-person; K-3 regular schedule; 4-12 staggered schedule through Jan. 8 ( Last Names A-K will attend school (in person) on Jan. 5 and 7. Last Names L-Z will attend school (in person) on Jan. 6 and 8.)

  • Schedule: School calendar

McMinn County Schools

  • Start date: January 5

  • Classroom setup: Elementary students will be on the hybrid, in-person and virtual learning environment; high school students will remain full virtual until Monday, Jan. 25. Wednesdays will continue to be remote learning days for both elementary and high school students.

  • Schedule: School calendar

Monroe County Schools

  • Start date: January 11

  • Classroom setup: in-person; virtual learning

  • Schedule: School calendar

Morgan County Schools

  • Start date: January 5

  • Classroom setup: in-person, virtual

  • Schedule: School calendar

Oak Ridge City Schools

  • Start date: January 5

  • Classroom setup: in-person; virtual learning; middle school students on alternating A/B schedule until mid-January

  • Schedule: School calendar

Oneida Special School District

  • Start date: January 5

  • Classroom setup: in-person; virtual

  • Schedule: School calendar

Roane County Schools

  • Return date: January 4

  • Classroom setup: Students in grades 9-12 will continue with four days in-person learning with virtual Fridays; In-person students in grades K-8 will return to five days of in-school instruction

  • Schedule: School calendar

Scott County Schools

Sevier County Schools

  • Start date: January 7

  • Classroom setup: Students will return to in-person class on staggered days. On Jan. 7, students with last names beginning A-L will attend in person, and students with last names beginning with M-Z will learn remotely that day. On Jan. 8, M-Z students return to class and A-L students learn remotely. All traditional students will return to class in school on January 11. Students who opted to learn from home will continue as usual.

  • Schedule: School calendar

Sweetwater City Schools

  • Start date: January 5

  • Classroom setup: in-person; virtual

  • Schedule: School calendar

Union County Schools

  • Start date: January 5

  • Classroom setup: alternating day schedules for virtual and in-person learning for the first two weeks back with Wednesdays designated as distance learning days. Jan. 5 and 6 will be distance learning days for all students in grades K-8. Grades 9-12 will have class orientations.

  • Schedule: School calendar

