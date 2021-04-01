What you need to know from your East TN school district for the spring semester

Classroom setup: Students will return to in-person class on staggered days. On Jan. 7, students with last names beginning A-L will attend in person, and students with last names beginning with M-Z will learn remotely that day. On Jan. 8, M-Z students return to class and A-L students learn remotely. All traditional students will return to class in school on January 11. Students who opted to learn from home will continue as usual.