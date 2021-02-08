One year. One elementary school. One historic pandemic.

A 10News documentary highlights the challenges and successes of South Knoxville Elementary throughout the tumultuous 2020-2021 school year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — It was a school year that looked like none other before it.

A small elementary school in Knoxville allowed 10News to document what it is like to teach during a pandemic.

"It's one of the sweetest schools I’ve had the opportunity to work for. Hard-working staff hard-working community" said Dr. Tanna Nicely, the principal of South Knoxville Elementary school marking her 30th year as an educator.

The K-5 elementary started the 2020 school year with 175 students and 40 staff members.

South Knoxville Elementary has served the community since 1955. Upwards of 30% of that community school is racially diverse.

The neighborhood is a study in contrasts. It sits at the core of urban revitalization on that side of the river in Knoxville.

Luxury river-view apartments sit within walking distance of a school where many of the students can see Neyland Stadium from the car drop-off-line but their families cannot afford season tickets to Tennessee football games.

In this unusual year, almost 55 students opted to start classes all-online. By Spring, that number of virtual students dwindled to about 10 percent of the school.

A handful of educators, from a first-year teacher to instructors with decades of experience, agreed to help 10News document their unusual year.