Early draft of Knox Co. Schools plan shows late start, temp checks & masks

WBIR has obtained an early draft of the Knox County Schools Fall Plan, which will be presented to board members Wednesday evening.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An email and documents WBIR obtained shows administrators are considering pushing the start date back to August 17 after listening to feedback from teachers and students.

The final plan is supposed to be presented to the school board Wednesday evening at 5 p.m.

The system also noted it would require students, staff and visitors to wear masks whenever physical distancing isn't possible unless the individual has a medical condition that prevents them from doing so.

In the draft's introduction parents are offered two options, in-person learning with safety measures or a virtual learning plan for families who are not comfortable with that.

The system seems to have also created three primary models for the year, on-campus learning with standard protocols, on-campus learning with increased COVID safety measures and virtual/remote learning only.

Here's some key takeaways from the draft:

-Every person who enters the building will be required to wear a mask.

-Face mask will be provided if needed.

-Social Distancing: observed to the highest extent, daily temperature checks, regular cleaning of high contact surfaces, sanitizer in all classrooms and use of masks and face coverings.

-No mass gatherings unless social distancing can be achieved.

-Buildings are to undergo daily sanitizing.

-Buses will operate on normal schedules, students with fevers asked to not ride.

-Students and drivers required to wear masks on buses.

-Buses will disinfect following morning and evening runs.

The documents show us a glimpse of what the virtual learning plan could look like as well. It includes a plan to create virtual class courses using existing personnel.It also notes a plan to hire two new virtual learning principals and assistant principals.

As for families who've chosen virtual learning, the documents show those students will have a 6.5 hour school day with interactions through Microsoft Teams as well as Canvas. However, families are only able to register for the virtual leaning plan until July 22 and if they choose that option, they will need to stay with it for the semester.