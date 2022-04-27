KCS proposes adding early release days for students

One reason for this proposal—it gives teachers designated times to prepare lessons and evaluate student progress.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools is looking to implement early release days for students on the 2022-23 and 2023-24 calendars.

District staff will present a proposal to the Board of Education on May 2 that would create six early release days in the 2022-23 school year.

The proposal is aimed at improving student learning outcomes by:

Giving teachers regular, designated times to prepare lessons and evaluate student progress.

Allowing educators from different subject areas to collaboratively discuss the well-being and academic performance of individual students.

Allowing educators from common subject areas to share insights about curriculum, teaching methods and assessment practices.

Helping principals provide professional development to their staff

The early release days would be held on the following dates in the 2022-23 school year:

August 17

September 21

November 16

January 25

February 15

March 22

“Like any professional, teachers need time to prepare, share ideas and work collaboratively to support students,” soon-to-be KCS superintendent Jon Rysewyk said. “As we continue addressing academic challenges in the wake of the pandemic, I believe this initiative will ensure that our outstanding educators are equipped to meet the needs of students. I look forward to presenting this idea to the Board and hearing their feedback.”