KCS proposes adding early release days for students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools is looking to implement early release days for students on the 2022-23 and 2023-24 calendars.
District staff will present a proposal to the Board of Education on May 2 that would create six early release days in the 2022-23 school year.
The proposal is aimed at improving student learning outcomes by:
- Giving teachers regular, designated times to prepare lessons and evaluate student progress.
- Allowing educators from different subject areas to collaboratively discuss the well-being and academic performance of individual students.
- Allowing educators from common subject areas to share insights about curriculum, teaching methods and assessment practices.
- Helping principals provide professional development to their staff
The early release days would be held on the following dates in the 2022-23 school year:
- August 17
- September 21
- November 16
- January 25
- February 15
- March 22
“Like any professional, teachers need time to prepare, share ideas and work collaboratively to support students,” soon-to-be KCS superintendent Jon Rysewyk said. “As we continue addressing academic challenges in the wake of the pandemic, I believe this initiative will ensure that our outstanding educators are equipped to meet the needs of students. I look forward to presenting this idea to the Board and hearing their feedback.”
Teachers would work their normal schedule on early release days. Pre-K students would be dismissed at 11:15 a.m., K-5 students would be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. and students in Grades 6-12 would be dismissed at 1:30 p.m., according to KCS.