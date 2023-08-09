Some schools in East Tennessee announce delays for Aug. 10

As crews continue cleaning up after severe weather, some East Tennessee school districts announced they would operate on delayed schedules.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews are continuing to clean up debris and clear fallen trees after severe storms swept through East Tennessee on Monday. At the same time, another round of storms was expected to move through the area Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Before Aug. 10 came around, some East Tennessee school districts announced they would delay the start of the day. A list of the school districts that announced delays for Aug. 10 is available below.

Cocke County: Opening at 10:15 a.m.

Hamblen County: Opening two hours late

Jefferson County: Opening an hour late

Grainger County: Opening two hours late

Hancock County: Opening two hours late

Rogersville: Opening two hours late