Some schools in East Tennessee announce delays for Aug. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews are continuing to clean up debris and clear fallen trees after severe storms swept through East Tennessee on Monday. At the same time, another round of storms was expected to move through the area Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
Before Aug. 10 came around, some East Tennessee school districts announced they would delay the start of the day. A list of the school districts that announced delays for Aug. 10 is available below.
- Cocke County: Opening at 10:15 a.m.
- Hamblen County: Opening two hours late
- Jefferson County: Opening an hour late
- Grainger County: Opening two hours late
- Hancock County: Opening two hours late
- Rogersville: Opening two hours late
