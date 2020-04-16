On Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee announced that schools should close for the rest of the school year to slow the spread of coronavirus. He specified that it was not a mandate, and the decision would be up to individual school districts.

Several across East Tennessee said they would follow the governor's recommendation and keep schools closed. They have been closed since March when the governor first ordered them closed.

Schools were originally scheduled to reopen in April.

Now, several schools are developing plans to help students learn at home. State officials produced educational programming, which is being broadcast across the state on PBS stations. It also developed educational packets school districts can use to make their own materials for students.

Below are some of the schools which announced they would be closed for the rest of the school year:

Blount County Schools

Blount County Schools said they would continue with their distance learning plan to help students learn from home. They also said they would release information about the end of the year and any changes due to school closing for the rest of the school year.

Campbell County Schools

Campbell County Schools will remain closed for the rest of the year:

Knox County Schools

Knox County Schools said that the district would stay closed for the rest of the school year. A new grading plan will be announced on Thursday, and educational resources will be provided through the week of May 11. Meals will also be given out to families throughout the rest of the school year.

Roane County Schools

Roane County Schools will be physically closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. Details are still being discussed about the closure. However, students and families are encouraged to stay connected to individual school's Facebook pages.

Sevier County Schools

In conjunction with yesterday’s recommendation by Governor Bill Lee, Director of Schools Jack A. Parton has announced that schools in Sevier County will remain closed for the remainder of this school year.

An announcement will be made to parents and students in the near future about the release of additional at home learning packets to support student learning during this closure period.

The School Nutrition Program will also continue throughout the period of the closure. We look forward to our students returning to school in the fall semester.

