LIST: East Tennessee schools switching to virtual learning for week of Nov. 30

What schools are switching to virtual learning?

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, East Tennessee schools are working to continue educating our children while keeping them, and their teachers and school staff members, safe.

To do that, many schools are turning to virtual learning days when it's not possible to have in-person school.

WBIR will add those schools to this list as we hear about them.

These changes come after East TN school districts reported more than 625 new cases of COVID-19 last week. Nearly 4,000 students and staff have been confirmed positive since the year began.

The following list reflects the school districts' status for the week of Nov. 30.

Alcoa City Schools

Some schools switching back to alternating day schedule; click here for more details

Anderson County

Anderson County High School moves virtual through Dec. 7

Cumberland County

All schools will be virtual until Dec. 3

Grainger County

All schools will be virtual until Dec. 4, with exception of high schoolers taking final exams; click here for more details

Greeneville City Schools

All schools will remain on alternating day schedule through Dec. 17

Hamblen County

District requests elementary students move to virtual learning through Dec. 2, middle and high school students through Dec. 4; click here for more details

Hancock County

All schools will remain virtual until Dec. 3

Hawkins County

Surgoinsville Middle School will be virtual until Dec. 2

Jefferson County

Jefferson County High School will continue virtual learning through Dec. 4

Knox County

Mooreland Heights Elementary School, West Hills Elementary and Bearden Middle School continue virtual learning through Dec. 4 and return on Dec. 7

Lenoir City

Lenoir City High School will be virtual through Dec. 4 and return on Dec. 7

McMinn County

McMinn Central High School, McMinn Central HS/CTE, Calhoun Elementary and EK Baker Elementary will be virtual until further notice; click here for more details

Monroe County

Madisonville Primary Schools and Monroe County Alternative School will be virtual through Dec. 4

Oak Ridge

Middle school students on alternating A/B schedule until mid-January; click here for more details

Oneida Special Schools

All schools will be virtual through Dec. 1 and return on Dec. 2

Roane County

All schools will be virtual through Dec. 4

Scott County