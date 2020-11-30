LIST: East Tennessee schools switching to virtual learning for week of Nov. 30

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, East Tennessee schools are working to continue educating our children while keeping them, and their teachers and school staff members, safe.
To do that, many schools are turning to virtual learning days when it's not possible to have in-person school.
WBIR will add those schools to this list as we hear about them.
These changes come after East TN school districts reported more than 625 new cases of COVID-19 last week. Nearly 4,000 students and staff have been confirmed positive since the year began.
The following list reflects the school districts' status for the week of Nov. 30.
Alcoa City Schools
Some schools switching back to alternating day schedule; click here for more details
Anderson County
Anderson County High School moves virtual through Dec. 7
Cumberland County
All schools will be virtual until Dec. 3
Grainger County
All schools will be virtual until Dec. 4, with exception of high schoolers taking final exams; click here for more details
Greeneville City Schools
All schools will remain on alternating day schedule through Dec. 17
Hamblen County
District requests elementary students move to virtual learning through Dec. 2, middle and high school students through Dec. 4; click here for more details
Hancock County
All schools will remain virtual until Dec. 3
Hawkins County
Surgoinsville Middle School will be virtual until Dec. 2
Jefferson County
Jefferson County High School will continue virtual learning through Dec. 4
Knox County
Mooreland Heights Elementary School, West Hills Elementary and Bearden Middle School continue virtual learning through Dec. 4 and return on Dec. 7
Lenoir City
Lenoir City High School will be virtual through Dec. 4 and return on Dec. 7
McMinn County
McMinn Central High School, McMinn Central HS/CTE, Calhoun Elementary and EK Baker Elementary will be virtual until further notice; click here for more details
Monroe County
Madisonville Primary Schools and Monroe County Alternative School will be virtual through Dec. 4
Oak Ridge
Middle school students on alternating A/B schedule until mid-January; click here for more details
Oneida Special Schools
All schools will be virtual through Dec. 1 and return on Dec. 2
Roane County
All schools will be virtual through Dec. 4
Scott County
Alternating day schedule depending on grades/classes through Dec. 4; click here for more details