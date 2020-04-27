TENNESSEE, USA — Parents, we know you've had to put on a lot of hats since the COVID-19 pandemic began. One with perhaps the biggest learning curve has been becoming your child's teacher in some form or fashion.

We wanted to help you out since schools have officially closed for the rest of the year. We have put together a YouTube playlist called East Tennessee History 101.

This playlist is jam-packed with videos ranging from just a couple of minutes to nearly an hour with a variety of stories that tell tales of Volunteer State's past and profile the East Tennesseans who played important roles in shaping the history of our communities, state, nation, and the world.

Topics range from "How mills made Knoxville the underwear capital of the world" to the discovery of slave graves in the Great Smoky Mountains to a documentary-style special on how East Tennesseans helped put the first man on the moon.

While we know distance learning has been an adjustment, we hope this resource helps you finish the school year confidently.

