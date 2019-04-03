The rain continued to fall this weekend, and with colder temperatures moving in over night, many school districts across East Tennessee are delaying their starts to avoid road hazards.
Delayed 2 hours:
All Saints Episcopal School Morristown
Campbell County
Claiborne County
Cocke County
Grainger County
Hawkins County
J. Frank White Academy
Jefferson County
Rogersville
Sevier County
Union County
Closed Monday:
Fellowship Baptist Academy
