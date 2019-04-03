The rain continued to fall this weekend, and with colder temperatures moving in over night, many school districts across East Tennessee are delaying their starts to avoid road hazards.

Delayed 2 hours:

All Saints Episcopal School Morristown

Campbell County

Claiborne County

Cocke County

Grainger County

Hawkins County

J. Frank White Academy

Jefferson County

Rogersville

Sevier County

Union County

Closed Monday:

Fellowship Baptist Academy

RELATED: Which roads are still closed in East TN?

RELATED: TEMA: TN still in state of emergency after more rain this weekend

RELATED: Are you sick of the rain too?