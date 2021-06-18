Education leaders suspend online course fees at seven Tennessee community colleges

Officials said students will save around $2.6 million as a result of suspending online course fees. They varied from $10 per credit hour to up 25% of tuition.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Students at some Tennessee community colleges can expect to save money in the upcoming academic year after education leaders announced they would suspend online course fees.

The Tennessee Board of Regents approved tuition, fees and preliminary budgets for the 2021-2022 academic year on Friday. As part of the budget, the board decided to suspend online course fees from seven community colleges across the state.

Students will save a total of $2.6 million as a result of suspending the fees, according to a release from officials. The fees ranged from $10 per credit hour up to 25% of tuition.

The board also said it plans to review the fees again next year. They said seven campuses in the Tennessee Board of Regents System had fees for online courses. Information about which specific campuses had online course fees was not immediately available.

The community colleges in the system include Pellissippi State Community College, Chattanooga State Community College and Walter's State Community College.

As a result of Friday's meeting, tuition and mandatory fees at the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology will total $4,008. Meanwhile, combined tuition and mandatory fees at community colleges for an academic year will range from $4,594 - $4,678.