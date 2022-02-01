New Lonsdale Elementary School opens ahead of 2022-23 school year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County leaders and students gathered on Monday for the ribbon-cutting of the new Lonsdale Elementary School.
The new school is 94,400 square feet and features 36 classrooms, four teacher work areas, two special education classroom suites, a 7,100-square-foot gym, a music room, an art room, a library and a storm shelter that will house approximately 935 people. The school will have the capacity for approximately 800 students.
This school is also the new school for Pre-K through first-grade students from Sam E. Hill Primary School.
The building will also house a 2,000-square-foot recreation center and office space for the City of Knoxville’s Parks and Recreation Department.
In October 2019, the Knox County Board of Education approved a Memorandum of Understanding to transfer the Lonsdale Park property from the City of Knoxville to Knox County, for the purpose of building this new school.
85% of the building is complete and available to use, while the remaining portion is scheduled for completion by September 4. Demolition of the old Lonsdale Elementary School is scheduled to being in August and the target competition date is October 15.