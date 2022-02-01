New Lonsdale Elementary School opens ahead of 2022-23 school year

The building will also house a 2,000-square-foot recreation center and office space for the City of Knoxville’s Parks and Recreation Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County leaders and students gathered on Monday for the ribbon-cutting of the new Lonsdale Elementary School.

The new school is 94,400 square feet and features 36 classrooms, four teacher work areas, two special education classroom suites, a 7,100-square-foot gym, a music room, an art room, a library and a storm shelter that will house approximately 935 people. The school will have the capacity for approximately 800 students.

This school is also the new school for Pre-K through first-grade students from Sam E. Hill Primary School.

The building will also house a 2,000-square-foot recreation center and office space for the City of Knoxville’s Parks and Recreation Department.

In October 2019, the Knox County Board of Education approved a Memorandum of Understanding to transfer the Lonsdale Park property from the City of Knoxville to Knox County, for the purpose of building this new school.