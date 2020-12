The president of the Knox County Education Association said educators should be higher on the list.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health said the order of who gets priority for the COVID-19 vaccine could change.

Leaders said right now teachers are in the 4th wave. But potentially could move up in line.

The president of the Knox County Education Association said educators should be higher on the list.

The order of who gets the vaccine has not changed yet.