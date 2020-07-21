Emerald Academy partners with Cherokee Health Systems

The partnership was in the works long before COVID-19 to help families in the community.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Starting this fall, Emerald Academy and Cherokee Health Systems will provide students with an urgent care clinic inside of the school.

The partnership was in the works long before COVID-19 to help families in the community.

School Director Lauren Moore said leaders made plans to develop this partnership last year.

Emerald Academy hopes this new partnership with Cherokee Health will give parents a faster, more convenient way to seek medical treatment.

"For many families its tough when their kids get sick. They have to take time off from work. They have to make an appointment with the doctor. It can take up an entire day," said Dr. Parinda Khatri, Chief Clinical Officer, Cherokee Health Systems. "So by bringing access directly into the school, we are able to remove many of the barriers."

Two medical providers will be available to students.

Sick students can either see a nurse practitioner or a physician with Cherokee Health through a television screen, if medical attention is needed at school.

Upon a request from the parent, a child can be screened, diagnosed, monitored and evaluated for illness like strep or the flu at school.