JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State University announced Friday it is launching a new program which provides last-dollar assistance to cover tuition and program service fees, as well as extensive support for incoming freshmen.

ETSU Promise Plus will begin in the fall semester of 2020. The program will be available to first-time, full-time freshmen eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery (HOPE) Scholarship and the maximum Pell Grant.

In addition to financial assistance, the program will offer free support to help students.

The program's support aspects include tutoring services, access to faculty and peer mentors, career support, a seat in a first-year experience course meant to help students transition to college, and free membership to the university's family association.

"This is much more than just a scholarship or free tuition," ETSU president Brian Noland said. "We have spent considerable time envisioning a program that offers a range of pre-college and four-year benefits designed to support students and help them succeed in pursuing their dreams of earning a college degree."

To be considered for the program, students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as well as the verification process, if applicable.

For more information on ETSU Promise Plus, click here or email PromisePlus@etsu.edu.

