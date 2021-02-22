ETSU moving to 'traditional format' this fall

The school's president, Dr. Brian Noland, said the transition will be done safely.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State University said it is preparing to return to a "traditional format" in the fall.

This would look very different from this year as residence halls have been at 50 percent occupancy.

The school's president, Dr. Brian Noland, said the transition will be done safely.

"Continuing to operate within our safety protocols. If vaccine uptake is as strong as I think it will be and we're at 70% of our faculty and staff vaccinated by the start of fall, I think we're going to have a very traditional fall here at ETSU," he said.