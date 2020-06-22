ETSU President Brian Noland gives new information on fall semester in letter

The fall semester is set to begin August 24.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn — ETSU President Brian Noland gave new information on the upcoming fall semester in a letter sent out Thursday.

The fall semester is set to begin August 24. You can view the academic calendar here.

Dear ETSU community,

In just over two months, the campus of East Tennessee State University will experience a renewed sense of excitement as we welcome students and faculty back to our campus for the start of the fall 2020 semester. As I have shared with you on many occasions, the start of the academic year is a time that I cherish as we celebrate the new journeys that are ahead, the individuals and experiences that will define those journeys, and the dreams that are made possible every day through the power of higher education.

As we prepare for the fall 2020 semester and all the rewards it promises to bring, we also recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic will require the institution to make some adjustments to our procedures and operations, such as the academic calendar. These changes are being made to safeguard the health of our students, faculty, staff, and campus visitors as we continue our mission to improve the quality of life of the people of this region through our work in teaching, research, and public service.

Please take a moment to review these important announcements as they relate to the fall 2020 semester.

Academic Calendar: Major changes for the fall 2020 semester calendar include:

The university will be open and classes will be held on Labor Day (September 7) and Veterans Day (November 11);

Fall Break will be rescheduled to Thanksgiving week;

Last day of in-person classes will be November 20 (11/21 for Saturday classes);

The university will be closed for Fall/Thanksgiving Break the week of November 23-27; and

Commencement is scheduled for Saturday, December 12; more information on the format for that event will be provided later.

Remote instruction for all classes will take place November 30 - December 4 and for final exams between December 5-10.

The Gatton College of Pharmacy will alter its start date but will follow the university schedule beginning in September.

The Quillen College of Medicine will maintain its regular schedule.

In addition to the revised academic calendar, please find below information regarding other aspects related to campus operations.

Academic Advising: Academic advisors are readily available to assist students with questions and advising. Meetings are available via phone or Zoom. Students can find their advisor at www.etsu.edu/advisement/ or by contacting advisement@etsu.edu or 439-8557.

Housing and Residence Life: Our residence halls and apartments are open now for summer school and will welcome students for the fall 2020 semester. Residents will be able to sign up for a move-in time as campus arrivals will be staggered over multiple days. Housing and dining services will remain open through final exams this fall semester. Housing applications can be submitted at www.etsu.edu/students/housing/ To learn more, visit that site or contact Housing and Residence Life at housing@etsu.edu or 439-4446.

As a reminder, when we return to campus, everyone is expected to adhere to physical distancing, frequent hand-washing and sanitization, and wearing appropriate face coverings.

Additional announcements will be made in the upcoming days regarding other updates for the fall 2020 semester. Information also will be made available on the Bucs Are Back website at www.etsu.edu/bucs-are-back. I thank you for your attention to these matters and for all you do for ETSU.

Sincerely,

Brian Noland