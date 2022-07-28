'School Mania' event returns for a fourth year

School Mania is an event where all Knox County students from preschool through 12th grade can receive free school supplies.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An annual event back-to-school event is taking place on August 4.

School Mania, hosted by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, is taking place on Friday, August 5 from 3-6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park.

The event will happen in a drive-thru format. Kids' attendance is encouraged, but it isn't required for parents to receive supplies.

“I’m always thrilled to see the kids and their parents as they get their school supply bags,” Jacobs said. “But if parents need to get in line without going to get their kids, we understand.”

2,500 school supply bags will be distributed on a first-come, first serve basis.

Cars will enter Chilhowee Park on 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive and follow a one-way traffic flow to exit on Magnolia Avenue. Gates will open at 2 p.m. to allow cars to assemble and school supply bags will be distributed at 3 p.m.