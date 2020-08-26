Local therapist talks about how to deal with back-to-school stress

Since thousands of students went back to school during the pandemic, many parents report feeling stressed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With thousands of students heading back to school both in-person and online, parents are saying that going back-to-school feels more stressful than usual. We sat down with a local therapist and parent, Melissa Rose, about what that looks like and what can help.

It's week one here in Knox County and for some parents, that's brought some stress. When you hear that what comes to mind?

"There's just so much unknown with the anxiety when we don't know what to expect that can exacerbate that anxiety."

What are some things you've seen parents experience during this new world of learning?

"It can feel very isolating. We may not be getting immediate support or maybe we are waiting to hear back from a teacher. So there is patience there but also adjusting to the new routine."

And that can be a lot, especially combined with what other challenges a person could be facing?

"Just because we are in the middle of the pandemic just because we're going back to school doesn't mean our world stops. Everyone is going through something and that can be hard."

Is it important for parents to know they aren't in this alone?

"Yea it's really good for parents to stay in that mindset that I'm not the only one going through this."

If you could say anything to parents right now who maybe need to hear some encouragement what would you say?

"Take care of yourself whatever that means really trying to give ourselves and our kids the patience we all deserve."