Experts: Money won't solve education issues

Right now, the COVID-19 relief bill in Congress includes $170 billion for schools.

TENNESSEE, USA — Across Tennessee, experts are warning money won't help solve every issue students are facing due to the pandemic.

Right now, the COVID-19 relief bill in Congress includes $170 billion for schools.

Experts said school districts and states will need that money, but also said states should be looking to innovate the system to address learning challenges for students--once everyone returns to the classroom.

"Too much of the conversation is on funding and on adult issues and not nearly enough is about how do we retool the system, transform the system to make sure we can bring these kids up who are not being served well," said Dr. Wayne Lewis.