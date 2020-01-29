Due dates for assignments and tests aren't the only things students should mark on their calendars.

As they work on exams, students should remember that the deadline to file for FAFSA is Saturday, Feb. 1 if they want to be eligible for the Tennessee Promise scholarship.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is a crucial application that helps students get financial aid to pay for college. It is used to determine how much federal aid a student can get, along with state-based aid like the HOPE scholarship.

The FAFSA is broken into seven sections: student demographics, school selection, dependency status, parent demographics, financial information, sign and submit, and confirmation.

To complete the form, make sure you have all these forms and documents on hand.

Social security number

Federal income tax returns from 2018

W-2s

Bank statements

Records of any investments

Records of any untaxed income

Students who are not interested in participating in the Tennessee Promise scholarship can wait to file until June 30. Students can file online, at the FAFSA website.

For any additional assistance in completing FAFSA, students and families may contact tnachieves@tnachieves.org. For more information, visit www.tnachieves.org.