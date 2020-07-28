Farragut High School asks for picnic tables

The mother of two students is asking businesses if they'd like to help by buying a picnic table for about $220 from Walmart.

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Farragut High School is working to put together a "picnic table garden" for students to safely eat lunch outside.

The principal wants students to be able to eat outside at a safe distance.

The mother of two students is asking businesses if they'd like to help by buying a picnic table for about $220 from Walmart.

"We know that kids being outside is a good thing and so it's something we could do. We could also stay home and make phone calls and order tables and not expose ourselves to each other but make a difference," Maria Hartsell said.