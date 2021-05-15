Farragut students turn economics lessons into small businesses

Paysie Jordan crafted a handful of decorations for her room. She decided to turn that into her own small business.

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — In Farragut, kids of all ages turned their economics lessons into real life businesses on Saturday.

They sold a variety of good including crafts, cookies and books. They handled the money from their sales and interacted with customers.

"We've been teaching economics for all grade levels," said Patty Leach, principal of the homeschool co-op that meets at Virtue Church. "This is our culmination of that."

Paysie Jordan crafted a handful of decorations for her room. She decided to turn that into her own small business for class.

"I'm doing all kinds of crafts," she said. "I have trays, key chains, bracelets, dream catchers."

Titan Ray sold cupcakes and cakes, but said his favorite part was shopping at other small businesses.

"I just got a whole series of books from the store over there," Titan Ray said. "Seven books for five dollars!"

Leach said the students have been preparing for this event for months.

"They were so happy to set up their tables and make their first sale," she said. "Then they got to go over and see what other friends are doing."

Joshua Meili said be enjoyed interacting with different customers.

"My favoriute part is being able to sit down and look at people and basically knowing them more whenever they get to be my customers," he said. "I like to see new people. It's a fun part of life."