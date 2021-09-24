Federal judge orders Knox County school board to impose mask mandate, blocks Gov. Lee's 'opt-out' order in Knox County

Senior U.S. District Judge Ronnie Greer put down his order Friday.

GREENEVILLE, Tennessee — The Knox County Board of Education must immediately impose a mask mandate for schoolchildren, a federal judge in Greeneville ruled Friday.

U.S. District Court Judge Ronnie Greer acted in response to a lawsuit filed this month by the parents of four Knox County Schools schoolchildren who argued their children were vulnerable to health risks because the school system had no mask mandate in place.

Greer said the Knox County school board, which has struggled to come to any agreement on a mask rule, must put in the mask mandate it used last school year.

KCS spokeswoman Carly Harrington told WBIR on Friday afternoon: "We are currently reviewing the order to determine what this means for our students and staff."

Similarly, new school board Chair Kristi Kristy said: "The Board of Education and Knox County Law Department are still reviewing the judge’s order and how it will impact schools and classrooms across the district.“

Greer also ordered a halt in Knox County to Gov. Bill Lee's Executive Order 84, which has allowed Tennessee parents to opt out of making their kids wear a mask at school. Greer's order doesn't apply outside Knox County.

The order granting the preliminary injunction will remain in place as the parents pursue their lawsuit against the Board of Education and Lee. They told Greer last week in a hearing in Greeneville that their children suffered a health affliction that made them vulnerable without a mask order.

The parents said under the federal Americans With Disabilities Act their children are entitled to attend school in-person with health protections. Greer agreed.

"This case requires the Court to consider the ADA's mandate of social integration in an unprecedented context by addressing how a board of education must reasonably accommodate medically compromised students when COVID-19 is now part of daily life inside their schools' walls," Greer observed.

"The record evidence shows that an encounter with COVID-19 is now part of daily life inside their schools' walls. The record evidence shows that an encounter with COVID-19 would likely be fatal to plaintiffs, and right now, as Plaintiffs attorney stated at last week's evidentiary hearing, Knox County Schools are 'on fire' with COVID-19."

Lee and several school systems or boards in Tennessee have come under legal attack over masks. Parents argue masks protect their children and help stop the spread of COVID-19, which in recent weeks has spread like wildfire across the state because so many people are unvaccinated and because of the strength of the delta variant.