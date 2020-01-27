KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After months of discussing whether the purchase would be worth it, Knox County Commissioners will finally vote on the TVA Tower deal.

If approved, offices for Knox County Schools will be moved into the vacant, East TVA Tower. Right now, its offices are in the Andrew Johnson Building off South Gay Street. The TVA Tower is located next to Market Square.

The county would lease the towers for 18 years if the deal is approved. It would use 12 floors of office space, and the Andrew Johnson Building would go back on the Knox County tax role.

A vote on the deal was delayed last month, as commissioners discussed whether it is legal to put school board administrative offices in a place with federal security standards. Discussions over the deal have been held since September last year.

Some felt that the restrictive security requirements could limit access to the school system.

Yet, Superintendent Bob Thomas and University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd both support the deal. If approved, UT also plans to move some of its offices into the building.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs has been the main driver behind the plan. He said that it would save taxpayers money in the long-run.

If the plan is approved, some Knox County Schools departments would be moved into their new offices by the next school year.

Tonight's meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the City-County Building off of Main Street, in downtown Knoxville.