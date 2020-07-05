TENNESSEE, USA —

Across East Tennessee, school districts are starting to consider what they will - or will not - do to honor graduating seniors and how commencement might look.

ANDERSON CO.



DATES: JUNE 19, JUNE 26

Anderson County High School Graduation

7pm on June 19th on the Anderson County Football FielD 130 Maverick Cir, Clinton, TN 37716 (Alternative Rain Date on June 20th at 7pm) Clinton High School Graduation



7pm on June 26th on the Clinton High School City Field (151 Gilliam St, Clinton, TN 37716) (Alternative Rain Date on June 27th at 7pm)

Will adhere to the latest social distancing guidelines from Governor Lee on those dates.

Both graduations will be streamed live at www.AndersonCounty.tv and on the district and schools’ Facebook pages.



Grainger High School graduation will be on June 11. Grainger Co. Schools posted on Facebook it does not know if it will be a tradition, drive-in or drive-thru ceremony, but we have a stage for graduates to walk across and be honored.

GREENE CO.

Each senior will get a 10-minute ceremony. They will walk across the state and receive a diploma.

Up to 10 family members can come.

A videographer will record the event, and put it together as a movie for each school.

Chuckey Doak High School: May 8, 9, 16

North Greene High School: May 7, 8, 9

West Greene High School: May 7,8, 9

South Greene High School: May 14, 15, 16

HAMBLEN CO. HARLAN CO., KY

DATE: TBD

Students vote to have traditional graduation when all COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted

School leaders hope to have graduation before next school year, but don’t know yet

The school district also plans to have a virtual ceremony, honors night video, and valedictorians’ speeches posted online.

DATE: MAY 21

Students will receive instructions May 14

Graduation ceremony will occur in small groups of students. Each student can bring 4 guests, but they must bring one car.

Students will get an assignted time. Each group will walk to the building, enter the gym and line up in socially distanced spaces,

Each group will walk to the stage. There will be a location for the student and for guests. The students will walk across the stage, be announced, get their diploma cover and a picture with the principal or director of schools

After walking, students will pick up their final materials, then get in their cars and leave.

KNOX CO.

DATE: JULY 27- AUG. 8 (tentative)

MARYVILLE CITY

According to the school's website:

We are excited to share that the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 will be held on May 29 at 7:30 pm on the Maryville High School football field. While we are committed to a traditional graduation ceremony, we will be adjusting the specifics of this plan based on the most current guidelines from national, state, and local officials at the time of the event. Adjustments may include limited attendance and social distancing requirements. As you make plans, please keep in mind that attendance could be limited to a maximum of 4 guests per graduate. However, we will be streaming the ceremony for friends and family to enjoy. We will be able to provide you with detailed information regarding any restrictions on May 15.

Cap and gown distribution will take place on Friday, May 15 between 9 am - 11 am. Seniors are asked to pull in front of the gymnasium, and we will deliver caps and gowns to their cars.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Maria Greene at maria.greene@maryville-schools.org.

DATE: MAY 29

MCCREARY CO. KY

According to a post on the school's Facebook page:

Seniors, the Joe S Williams Gymnasium has made its annual transformation for this year’s Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremony. While your classmates are virtually seated by photos, they are here in spirit to celebrate with you.

Feel the love and experience this extraordinary atmosphere - an opportunity for cherished milestone photos with only you and your family. Bring your camera, phone, and up to 9 family members to take your pics on the stage. (Limit 10 total, please!) To schedule a time, email MCHSNTIHELP@mccreary.kyschools.us or call 376-5051 between 8 AM - 3 PM. #Classof2020 #BeyondTheDiploma #YouMadeIt #RaiderProud

Special thanks to the MCHS Custodial Crew, Mrs Michelle Simpson, and Mr. Tim Freels for their dedication to our students!

Class of 2020 commencement ceremonies have been scheduled for the following dates:

Independent Study Program - July 28th @ 6 P.M.

Coalfield - July 30th @ 7 P.M.

Oakdale- July 31st @ 7 P.M.

Wartburg- August 1st @ 10:30 A.M.

Sunbright- August 2nd @ 3 P.M.

It is our district’s deepest desire that these ceremonies are conducted as a traditional-style graduation; however, a final decision on the format will be announced by July 20th. Each high school will communicate specific details regarding their graduation closer to the event.

Diplomas will be made available May 20. Senior transcripts will be available by June 1st. Contact your school counselor for further diploma or transcript questions.

According to the school's website: "This event is still planned for Friday, May 22nd at 6:30pm. It is very much in the planning phases, but we received some preliminary approvals today. More information will follow later this week as we work through this process. This will include information on cap & gown pick-up."

SEVIER CO.

According to an email from a school official:

If Sevier County is in Phase 1 of reopening according to CDC guidelines, the five high schools will hold a nontraditional graduation. If Phase 1 is still active, the prom would be canceled.

If Sevier County is in Phase 2, a graduation will be held with limited guests and the prom will be canceled.

If Sevier County is in Phase 3, a traditional graduation will occur. Proms will be held on school campuses with food and beverage provided. A relaxed dress code will be operational.

UNION CO.

According to an email from the school:

DATE: JUNE 6

Union County High School football field

Hope to have it open to the community and live streamed

Will follow social distancing recommendations and take every safety precations

June 20 and July 25 are backup dates

The goal is to celebrate students’ accomplishments in a safe environment

