First-year students move into Maryville College Campus

Dorms opened for first-year students. Classes for the fall semester start on August 24.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A round of new "Scots" arrived at Maryville College on Friday.

Dorms opened to first-year students around 9 a.m. Maryville College shared these photos on its Facebook page to welcome the students to the new school year.

Maryville College said one of its members of the College Admission team described the day as "Christmas".

Maryville College said peer mentors and residence advisors were present to help students and their families as they moved in.