Former Anderson County schools employees fired, accused of theft

According to the DA's Office, the women face felony theft charges.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Two former Anderson County Schools employees are accused of using system money to steal thousands of dollars, according to the Anderson County District Attorney General's Office.

A grand jury has indicted Heather Heatherly and Stephanie Jenkins on counts of theft over $10,000. It's a Class C felony.

A merchant's concerns about the use of a government account to buy certain unidentified items prompted the investigation, according to the DA's Office.

According to the school system, both women were administrative assistants who were terminated in May 2020.

WBIR is seeking clarification on how long the women worked in the system and what they did.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office investigated with assistance from the school system, the state Comptroller's Office and Anderson County prosecutors.

Heatherly and Jenkins were fired as the investigation continued.

They're to be arraigned on the charges March 4.

DA Dave Clark and Sheriff Russell Barker praised the work of investigators.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Parrott said the employees were suspended and then fired once "fraud" was discovered.