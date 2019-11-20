BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Blount County special education teacher temporarily lost her license. The State Board suspended Dawn Melton's teaching license for three months following an incident with her class.

The district reported that Dawn Melton swatted at a student on the shoulder with the back of her hand. Melton already stepped down from her position on April 14, 2019.

Before leaving, she worked at Eagleton Middle school. Melton was first hired in 1984 and worked continuously since 1992.

When the State Board suspends a teacher's license, it is recorded in a national database of teacher certifications. It goes on the teacher's record, even if their license is reinstated later.

