Fully-vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or socially distance on UT campus

Officials said that the updates to its mask policies are meant to be consistent with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anyone who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not need to wear a mask on the University of Tennessee's campus, according to a release from officials.

Chancellor Donde Plowman announced updates to the university's mask policy on Monday. She said fully vaccinated people will not need to wear masks or socially distance, following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Students and staff who are not fully vaccinated should continue wearing a mask and socially distancing for their own protection, according to a release from Plowman.

Anyone who wants to continue wearing a mask can also do so, regardless of whether they received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees announced in April that it would not require students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to attend classes, but shots are still required for MMR, chickenpox, hepatitis B, meningococcal disease as well as other vaccines for students in health science fields.

Board Chair John Compton said the decision was made with regards to "personal freedom," but strongly encouraged students to consider getting a vaccine.