Getting you Back to School: Deadline for Knox County Schools Virtual Learning

Knox County families have just a few hours left to make a decision between in-person or virtual learning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County parents must make a big decision whether to send their kids back to class or sign up for virtual learning at home.

The deadline to enroll in the virtual option is Wednesday.

Those who do enroll will be committed to that decision for the rest of the semester.

"I as a parent am trying to navigate this with the little bit of information that, that I've been given..I feel like we should have more time to navigate this decision," said KCS parent Melissa Cox.

KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas said in a letter to the school board, two principals and two assistant principals will be hired to oversee this virtual program.

Additionally, virtual students can still participate in extracurricular activities and may have to come to campus for things like state testing.

Now that Knox County Schools is a one-to-one school school district, every student grades k-12 will have their own chrome book, regardless if they're on campus or learning virtually.