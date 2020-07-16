Getting you back to school: Virtual Learning vs. In-person Class Option

The first day of school is set for Monday, Aug. 17, five days later than planned, to give teachers and principals more time to prepare.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Whether you're planning on sending your kids back to school or participating online in Knox County Schools' online option, here's a look at a day in the life of what it would be like for each.

In-person Class Option:

It's almost time to head back to school but don't forget your mask.

Every person who enters a school building is required to wear a mask when they are not able to social distance unless they have a medical condition.

Additionally, if a student is riding the bus you'll need your mask there too.

If a student is a car rider, he or she should be dropped off and picked up at the front but wait times could increase due to safety measures.

Each day, students will have their temperature taken and if their temperature is over 100.4 degrees, they will have to go home.

Inside the classroom, desks and table seats will be spaced out and class sizes could be smaller.

KCS said it will still have its playgrounds open for recess and each school will decide on its lunchtime process.

Buildings will be sanitized daily in high-contact areas like doorknobs and handrails and cafeteria, gym and hallways will be misted with a COVID-19 certified disinfectant.

Hand sanitizer will also be readily available.

Virtual Learning Option:

If you're choosing Knox County's Virtual Learning Program, you'll need to register your student by next Wednesday, July 22.

You'll also need to register for and pick-up your student's school-issued chromebook.

A virtual day will consist of 6.5 hours where students will interact with their teacher and do assignments through platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Canvas and Aspen.

If your student doesn't have access to WiFi, next week on July 20, a customer service line will be available to assist families with accessing affordable internet services at home.

If your student is on free or reduced lunch, you can arrange for meal pick-ups through the school.

Virtual students can still participate in extracurricular activities such as band and sports.

However, state-testing will still be conducted in-person.

No matter which option, the first day of school is set for Monday, Aug. 17, five days later than planned, to give teachers and principals more time to prepare.