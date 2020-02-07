Getting you back to school: Your school district's plans for the fall

TENNESSEE, USA — Many of you have questions about getting your students back to school and what precautions will be taken to keep them healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. As districts make plans for the upcoming school year, we will be reaching out to them for answers to keep you informed.
This article will be updated as we learn more from these districts and receive updates on their reopening plans.
Alcoa City Schools
- Start date: July 22
- Classroom setup: in-person classes; virtual learning option (must register by July 10)
- Schedule: School calendar; staggered schedule for the first week
- COVID-19 precautions: limiting the number of students in building through the staggered schedule; temperature checks for everyone entering the building; students who are sick will be instructed to wear a mask and sent home; students cannot return until they are fever-free for 72 hours
Anderson County Schools
- Start date: August 7
- Classroom setup: in-person classes; online options available
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: plans to check the temperature of every student and staff member every day; masks may be required on buses
Athens City Schools
- Start date: August 10 on a 2-week staggered start
- Classroom setup: in-person classes; virtual learning option available (registration starts July 6)
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: 4 phases of reopening to adjust with local situation; temperature checks for every student and adult entering the building; social distancing practices; deep cleaning; sanitizing stations; masks are optional but not required
Blount County Schools
- Start date: July 29
- Classroom setup: in-person classes; option for students to take lessons virtually (form due by July 17)
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: masks are recommended; assigned seats on buses; sanitizing stations; intensive cleaning in all buildings; parents asked to do temperature checks on students before going to school
Campbell County Schools
- Start date: August 7
- Classroom setup: TBA; parents asked to fill out survey from the reopening committee
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: TBA
Claiborne County Schools
- Start date: August 10
- Classroom setup: TBA
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: TBA; parents asked to fill out Release of Liability waiver for students returning to extracurricular activities
Clinton City Schools
- Start date: August 7
- Classroom setup: in-person classes; developing a virtual backup plan
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: TBA; full plan will be announced in early July
Cocke County Schools
- Start date: August 3
- Classroom setup: TBA
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: TBA
Cumberland County Schools
Etowah City Schools
- Start date: August 10
- Classroom setup: TBA; parents encourage to respond to survey sent to them via email or text
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: TBA
Fentress County Schools
Grainger County Schools
Greene County Schools
- Start date: August 5
- Classroom setup: in-person classes; developing virtual option
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: TBA in July; official plan is pending board approval
Greeneville City Schools
Hamblen County Schools
- Start date: July 31
- Classroom setup: in-person classes, online options as long as you are pre-registered; preparing internet accessibility options if schools need to close again
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: daily deep cleanings; social distancing; educating students on coronavirus
Hancock County Schools
- Start date: August 3
- Classroom setup: in-person classes; online options available
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: Sanitizing stations; buses will be sanitized daily; teachers will have thermometers for daily temperature checks; reduced class sizes; minimizing large group activities; limited visitor access; Plexiglas in office
Hawkins County Schools
- Start date: August 4
- Classroom setup: TBA; district plans to announce reopening policies no later than July 4
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: TBA
Jefferson County Schools
- Start date: August 3
- Classroom setup: in-person classes; virtual/distance learning option available
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: temperature check all students every day; adults/employees are expected to self-check; face masks are optional for students and teachers, food service/cafeteria workers must wear them; no visitors at the start of the year; buses will be sanitized after morning and evening routes
Knox County Schools
- Start date: August 10
- Classroom setup: in-person classes; developing virtual option, parents asked to fill out feedback survey by July 7
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: TBA
Lenoir City Schools
- Start date: August
- Classroom setup: TBA; plans will be announced later in July
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: TBA
Loudon County Schools
- Start date: August 7
- Classroom setup: TBA; plans will be announced in July
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: TBA
Maryville City Schools
- Start date: July 30
- Classroom setup: TBA; feedback surveys due by July 5; final plans due by July 8
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: TBA
McMinn County Schools
- Start date: August 3
- Classroom setup: in-person classes; virtual learning options available
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: will depend on 4-phase reopening stages, see reopening plan
Monroe County Schools
- Start date: August 7
- Classroom setup: TBA; parents asked to fill out online option survey
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: TBA; parents asked to fill out reopening survey
Morgan County Schools
- Start date: August 5
- Classroom setup: full plan to be announced the week of July 6
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: TBA
Oak Ridge City Schools
- Start date: July 29
- Classroom setup: TBA
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: TBA
Oneida Special School District
- Start date: August 4
- Classroom setup: TBA
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: TBA
Roane County Schools
Scott County Schools
- Start date: August 10
- Classroom setup: TBA; parents asked to fill out reopening survey
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: TBA
Sevier County Schools
- Start date: August 13
- Classroom setup: in-person classes planned; 4-phase reopening strategy in place
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: will depend on 4-phase reopening policies, policies can be found HERE
Sweetwater City Schools
- Start date: August 7
- Classroom setup: TBA
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: TBA
Union County Schools
- Start date: August 4
- Classroom setup: TBA; parents asked to fill out reopening survey by July 8
- Schedule: School calendar
- COVID-19 precautions: TBA