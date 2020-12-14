Beshear: Aggressive steps must be taken as 'red zone' counties in Kentucky can hold in-person classes in January

The Kentucky Department of Public Health is recommending returning to in-person learning no sooner than January 11, 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has laid out plans for schools returning to in-person learning as the Christmas holiday approaches.

Many school districts around the state are in their last week before a two-week winter break.

The Healthy at School guidelines outline adjustments for orange and red counties.

The governor said when a county is in the red zone, they can now move to remote learning or develop a hybrid model that will decrease the number of people inside schools.

Every school must provide meaningful virtual options that can’t negatively impact students’ GPA, class rank, ability to take advance placement classes or any other educational opportunity or recognition.

Schools must accommodate all educators who may fall into a high-risk category with virtual options.

The guidelines will be mandatory beginning January 4, 2021.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health recommends returning to in-person learning no sooner than January 11, 2021.

Beshear said the reason why the Jan. 11 date is due to the cycle of the virus and those who could attend Christmas gatherings – even though Kentuckians should only have gatherings with those in the same household.

