Gov. Lee says bill to change education funding formula to be introduced in mid-February

The new formula will apply to K-12 public schools and will allocate funding to districts based on the needs of individual students, including 'base' level funding.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee announced changes to the ways public schools are funded during his State of the State address, and on Thursday he said the new funding formula would focus on addressing the needs of individual students.

He said more than $750 million would be allocated for Tennessee schools, and the new funding formula would be called the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement. He said an overview of the formula and the bill to turn it into law would be released in mid-February.

The formula would include a base-level funding to cover expenses needed to educate any student in public schools, according to Lee. It would also include a weighted funding system to support students with unique learning needs, and direct funding for specific programs.

The new formula will make sure schools get additional funding if they work with kids with learning disabilities, speak a language other than English or work with kids facing other unique needs. Information about the specific needs that the funding would address was not immediately available.