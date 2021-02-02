Grainger County Schools closes due to lack of bus drivers, substitutes

Officials said their plan is to count Friday as one of its 10 inclement weather days assuming the state allows.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — Grainger County Schools announced early Friday morning that it will be closed due to a lack of bus drivers and substitutes.

In a Facebook post made by Grainger County Schools, officials said that "today, we are now short multiple bus drivers and simply can’t cover all the routes with our substitute drivers. Doubling up on routes is not even an option. Therefore, I have no choice but to call off school today."

Officials said their plan is to count Friday as one of its 10 inclement weather days assuming the state allows.