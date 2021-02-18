Grainger County Schools plans for high school proms in April

Officials said that they are planning to have a prom for Washburn High School and Grainger High School in April, and graduation for the Class of 2021 in May.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — Students across the U.S. missed out on prom traditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The coronavirus meant they couldn't gather with friends, dressed up and eager to celebrate the end of a hard school year. Last year, some proms were held virtually while others found ways to celebrate the end of the school year at home.

This year, Grainger County students could return to the dance floor. On Thursday, educators said that they are planning to host a prom in April for Washburn High School and Grainger High School. They are also planning on a graduation ceremony for the class of 2021 for both high schools in May.

Non-students will be allowed to attend the prom if the student they're accompanying contacts the principal in advance, officials said.

Dr. James Atkins, the Director of Grainger County Schools, said that he will provide yard signs and magnetic signs as signs of educators' appreciation for what graduates accomplished.