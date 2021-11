Every school but Washburn School will be dismissing at 9:30 a.m.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — All Grainger County Schools expect for Washburn School will be dismissing today at 9:30 a.m. due to a "sudden broad" power outage.

The power outage is occurring in the Bean Station and Rutledge areas, GCS said.

Faculty and staff will stay at school until 10:30 a.m. to make sure all students are heading home, according to GCS.