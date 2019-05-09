KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The president of Great Schools Partnership in Knoxville submitted her resignation letter Thursday.

In it, Stephanie Welch said she has enjoyed the things the program accomplished over the past six years, particularly noting what she helped accomplish as president with her goal to strengthen and sustain the program's work.

"After addressing last year's pressing issue of securing the funds needed to support the work of both Great Schools Partnership and Project GRAD Knoxville, we moved on to deepen the impact of our Community Schools strategy, find a new funding source and home for Parents as Teachers, reinvigorate our research, development and evaluation processes, and strengthen relationships with Knox County Schools and partners throughout our community," she wrote in her resignation letter.

She said while she feels she isn't the right person to lead the organization through its next transition, she still believes in Great Schools Partnership's employees and the positive impact they leave on local schools and communities.

Her resignation is effective Oct. 4, 2019.

Welch joined the Great Schools Partnership in July 2013 to develop and implement the Community Schools strategy in Knox County Schools. She served as interim president for 14 months before being appointed president in April 2018.

She's also Knoxville's District 1 City Councilwoman.

Great Schools Partnership works with several organizations including Community Schools, Parents as Teachers, Leaders for Readers, Arts Integrated Tutoring, TeacherPreneur Grants, Thank-A-Teacher, Tutoring Centers, Code TN, Shakespeare in Shades, Project GRAD, and Past Projects.

Pellissippi State President and Chairman of the Great Schools Partnership Dr. Anthony Wise issued the following statement after Welch submitted her resignation.

"It is with great regret that the Great Schools Partnership board has received Stephanie Welch’s resignation as president of the Great Schools Partnership. Stephanie has been a vital part of Great Schools Partnership’s leadership team since 2013, serving as vice president of operations, interim president and president. Stephanie has led the transformation of this great organization from a traditional education fund to an evidence-based, outcomes-driven public-private partnership with Knox County Schools. Under her leadership, Great Schools Partnership has expanded its Community Schools initiative from 3 pilot sites to 16 Community Schools. Just this morning, Great Schools Partnership’s Leaders for Readers program launched a 10-school expansion of its volunteer-led reading assistance program, bringing the total number of schools in the program to 25 with plans to serve 1,000 elementary students this year. Stephanie is leaving the organization stronger than its ever been and well-positioned for the future.

"Over the past few months, the Great Schools Partnership board has been working on a strategic plan for the organization. We look forward to coming out of this process with a long-term sustainable direction for the organization that will position us for even more success in the years to come.

"As chairman of the Great Schools Partnership’s board of directors, I wish her well in all of her future endeavors and thank her greatly for all she has done for the Great Schools Partnership and the 60,000 Knox County children and their families that we serve."

10News has reached out to Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs for comment.

Read the full letter here:

"Dear Board of Trustees:

"I am writing to resign my position as President of Great Schools Partnership, effective October 4, 2019.

"It has been a true honor to work for Great Schools Partnership over the past six years, and to provide leadership and support through some critical periods of transition. When I accepted the role as President, I established several goals to strengthen and sustain our work. Over the past 16 months, I have been privileged to serve alongside an exceptionally dedicated and skilled team to achieve these goals. After addressing last year's pressing issue of securing the funds needed to support the work of both Great Schools Partnership and Project GRAD Knoxville, we moved on to deepen the impact of our Community Schools strategy, find a new funding source and home for Parents as Teachers, reinvigorate our research, development and evaluation processes, and strengthen relationships with Knox County Schools and partners throughout our community.

"For the past several months, the board has faced some challenging decisions regarding the direction of the organization. I have great respect and appreciation for the time and thoughtfulness that has been committed to navigate through these decisions.

"Although I do not feel I am the right person to lead the organization through the next transition, my belief in Great Schools Partnership's employees and their positive impact in our schools and communities is unwavering. I am grateful for the talent, passion and energy they have shared to build an organization that has rightfully earned a reputation for being highly collaborative, innovative and results-driven. This team, and the difference they make in the lives of children, families, educators and communities, is an inspiration.

"I also deeply value the professional and personal friendships that I have deployed with many of you. My service to our community will continue, and I'm grateful that I will see and work with several of you in my other roles in Knoxville.

"Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your President.

"With gratitude and warm regards,

Stephanie Welch"