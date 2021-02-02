Green Magnet Academy gets $650,000 donation to fund upgraded outdoor learning space

The project is expected to be completed by fall 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Green Magnet Academy in Knoxville is getting an updated outdoor learning space thanks to a sizable donation from the Boyd Foundation.

The Boyd Foundation on Tuesday announced it would provide a $650,000 gift to fund several upgrades to the elementary school's existing outdoor space, including an outdoor classroom, performance stage, asphalt track, and more.

The project is expected to be completed by fall 2022.

“I never would have imagined that a project like this was a possibility for our school,” principal Jessica Holman said. “Reimagining our outdoor space will be a huge blessing for our students, and I am very thankful for the Boyd family’s willingness to invest in the GMA school community."