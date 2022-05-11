Green Magnet Academy receives STEM school designation, one of 27 schools across the state

The designation is meant to identify and recognize schools committed to teaching STEM and STEAM concepts and preparing students for college and career success.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville school received a STEM school designation, recognizing it for its commitment to teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics while preparing students for college and career success.

Green Magnet Academy celebrated the announcement since learning about it on Tuesday. The school has 348 students and 63 staff, working to teach students STEM concepts.

The Tennessee Department of Education chose only 27 schools across the state to receive the designation in 2022. The program to designate schools is meant to help grow the number of STEM and STEAM schools in the state. Since the designation program launched in 2018, only 88 schools have earned one.

"We can do great things when we all believe in a vision and then commit to grow, learn, and lean on one another no matter what," said Jessica Holman in a statement, the principal of the school. "At the beginning of the year, we said that our destination this year is excellence."

The school had a staff celebration with the staff in the gym on Wednesday. It included confetti cannons, treats and newly designed t-shirts. On Thursday at 6 p.m., the school is also planning to have a special announcement for attendees of the STEAM Fling event.

Then, on Friday, they will make the announcement to students with confetti, balloons and ice cream.

"STE(A)M is a way of life that we live out every day," officials with the school said on social media. "We are excited for ourselves, but this is for our students and we are excited for what the future holds for GMA!"