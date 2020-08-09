Hamblen Co. students return to class virtually and in-person

Some of the in-person COVID-19 precautions include staff and student temperature checks, daily deep cleanings and requiring 3rd through 12th graders to wear masks.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — It's time to head back to the classroom for Hamblen County students!

Hamblen County was just one of many schools across east Tennessee that chose to delay the start from their original date.

It will be operating on a hybrid model, students were give the option of in-person of virtual classes that they had to pre-register for.

Some of the in-person COVID-19 precautions include staff and student temperature checks, daily deep cleanings and requiring 3rd through 12th grade students to wear masks.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry said social distancing will be key for elementary students.

"I was an elementary principal for about 12 years. One of the things you know as an elementary principal, students need that personal contact," Perry said. "We've talked to our staff members that we need to love kids, we need to show them that we care but we need to do that at a distance this year to ensure that we protect both our students and our staff members."