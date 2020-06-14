Hamblen Co. students start school July 31, district releases detailed plan

The Hamblen County Department of Education released its plan for the 2020-21 school year, but is still seeking input from parents.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — For students in Hamblen County, the last day of July is their first day of school.

The district released a detailed letter Sunday with 17 points of change or action for the 2020-21 school year.

The letter says the school district has not worked out all specific details yet, and is asking for input from parents on what will work best to get students the best education while keeping them safe from COVID-19.

School will begin for students on July 31.

"We encourage everyone to consider only refundable deposits on vacation plans because traditional school breaks (fall break, winter break, spring break, etc.) may need to be altered to make up for missed days," the district said.

Online learning will be an option for those uncomfortable sending their kids back to school.

"The school district will offer an online virtual learning option for children to remain enrolled in the Hamblen County School system without physically attending school," the letter stated. "This option is available for all Hamblen County residents, and there will be no fees associated with this program."

Hamblen County high schoolers are already provided computers, but the district will now provide computers to students from 3rd grade to 8th grade who do not have access to a computer at home.

They're also purchasing 500 WiFi hot spots and making all school parking lot free WiFi zones.

"We will create a series of workshops which are designed to help parents effectively use our online programs," the district said.

Children will still be able to take the bus to school, thought the district has not decided their procedures for social distancing on school buses.

The district will send out a survey to parents to gather ideas and information about which changes and safety practices will work best.

"We understand that a number of factors can change your thoughts as we move through this journey, but we need to have some idea of what parents are going to do now so we can plan," the district said.

Hamblen County Schools will continue honing the details of this plan through the summer.

They ask if parents have questions or concerns to email Mrs. Webb at webbk@hcboe.net. and they'll answer those questions in a future update.