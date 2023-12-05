Hamblen County Schools looking to hire more bus drivers ahead of next school year

School leaders said they are looking to fill up to ten bus driver positions.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — As the school year wraps up, education leaders in Hamblen County are looking to next year and are hoping to hire workers to help transport children.

Hamblen County Schools said they are looking to fill ten bus driver positions. To help attract applicants, they displayed a large sign urging people to apply on a school bus. Currently, the bus is located near the intersection of Snyder Road and East Morris Boulevard, but education leaders said they are planning to move it throughout the county during the summer.

They said they put the bus there on Wednesday and have already received several calls from people interested in working with the school system. They also said it does not matter what kind of license applicants have.

They said Hamblen County would pay for workers to get the proper training and certifications to be a school bus driver.

Anyone interested in applying should call 423-586-2103. Applicants must be able to fill out an application and pass a background check before being hired.