Hamblen County Dept. of Education asks students to learn virtually for week after Thanksgiving

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials with the Hamblen County Department of Education asked middle school and high school students to learn virtually, if they can, for the week after Thanksgiving. They posted a release on their Facebook page Thursday.

They emphasized that it was only a request and that participating virtually was completely optional. Students who learn from home should have their own internet access. Schools will be open and will be ready for students who attend school in-person, officials said.

If more students decide to learn from home, officials said fewer students will be in class and so COVID-19 will not spread as much. It will also allow families and students another week to self-quarantine if they become symptomatic, officials said.

"We believe that Thanksgiving may be that super event which will help spread the virus," officials said in a release. "Going virtual for a week may help slow the spread and keep school open."

They also said it would reduce the number of teachers who become infected and who need to quarantine because of close-contacts with people who have COVID-19.

Officials said they will use Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 as remediation and enrichment days for elementary school students, since they do not have full capabilities to go completely virtual.