It said Union Heights Elementary used the election to teach students about voting and what the president does.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Kids in Hamblen County are getting in the Election Day spirit.

While you voted on Tuesday, some young students in Hamblen County already cast their ballots in their own mock election.

The Hamblen County Education Department posted some photos on Facebook.

It said Union Heights Elementary used the election to teach students about voting and what the president does.