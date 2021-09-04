Hamblen County Schools superintendent considering ending virtual learning

Superintendent Jeff Perry said he has been talking to teachers and administrators. He said he plans to bring a decision to the Board of education next Tuesday.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn — Hamblen County Schools is considering not having a virtual option the next school year.

With vaccines now available and the number of COVID-19 cases decreasing in the county, he said virtual lessons may not be needed as the 2021-2022 school year starts. However, he also said that the district will be flexible as the situation changes.

"If those factors do hold, then we don't really see that there would be that widescale need for virtual education," Perry said. "But we will talk with our board next week, and we'll begin to have some conversations."