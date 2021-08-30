Hamblen County schools to remain open on September 3 but will not count absences

While Hamblen County schools will remain open on September 3, students who do not attend will not be counted as absent and can complete their assignments at home.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamblen County Department of Education announced on their Facebook page that schools will remain open on Friday, September 3. However, students who stay home that day will not be counted as absent and be allowed to complete assignments at home.

The Hamblen County DOE emphasizes that there will still be not be a virtual day and there will be no virtual component for the school day. However, students will not be required to log in but to complete their assigned assignments.

The DOE say they plan to create a longer holiday weekend to reduce the number of students in school. The plan is to help reduce the spread of the COVID virus in school.