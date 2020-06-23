Hamblen County students can attend school online for 2020-2021 school year

Students will have the choice of attending school online. Parents who are interested will need to complete a form by July 1.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamblen County Schools are giving students the option to learn from home during the next school year. Whether they learn from home or in class, daily attendance and coursework will be mandatory.

Parents who want to enroll students in online learning will need to complete a form by July 1. This form is on the Hamblen County Schools' website. Parents can also pick up a hard copy at the central office, according to a post on Hamblen County Schools' Facebook page.

Enrolling in the online program will not require administrative approval, and students can enroll in it if they're a resident of Hamblen County.

Officials said they bought over 2,000 computers for students to use over the school year, but warn that they may not be available by the first day of school. They are encouraging parents to have a backup plan in case the computers are delayed due to high demands.

They also said parents can reach out to Technology Express at 1 (800) 209-1256 to purchase the same model of computer that the district bought for students. Officials said the computers cost around $600.

The district also said it will offer training for elementary and middle school parents and students who want to learn more about how to use Google Classroom. Training will be held at each school site on the following dates:

Tuesday, July 7 at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 9 at 12:00 p.m.

Monday, July 13 at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14 at 12:00 p.m.

More information about the online learning option is available on the Hamblen County Department of Education website, and on their Facebook page.