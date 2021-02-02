Hancock County Schools to require masks on buses and inside schools starting Wednesday

Officials said that the number of COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise in Hancock County, and several students tested positive for it on Monday.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. — Masks will be required in Hancock County Schools starting Wednesday, in response to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

The director of schools, Charlotte Mullins, said students will need to wear masks inside of the building and on buses starting Wednesday. They are meant to prevent transmission of COVID-19. Mullins said schools must take measures to keep students safe.

Officials said several students tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the same day the school year started. They also said the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in the county.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control recommended nearly every East Tennessee county return to regularly wearing masks, as cases rose in the region. They also recommended people wear masks inside of schools regardless of vaccination status.